14:32
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan

The third round of the university admission campaign has started in higher education institutions across Kyrgyzstan.

According to the automated information system Abiturient Online, applicants can register until 2 p.m. on July 29.

During the first two rounds, more than 61,000 electronic applications were submitted by applicants, including 21,600 for state-funded places and 39,500 for paid tuition programs. Universities recommended 41,600 applicants for enrollment.

More than 30,000 applicants confirmed their intention to study in their chosen programs, including 23,700 on a paid basis and 6,400 on state grants.

The most popular fields among enrolled students were education and humanities, economics and finance, medicine, information technology, and law.

The admission campaign will consist of five rounds in total, with around 10,000 state-funded places available.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/383079/
views: 260
Print
Related
Pre-profile component to be introduced in grade 8 in schools from September
Schools in Kyrgyzstan to receive programming textbook in Kyrgyz language
Kyrgyz schoolchildren win medals at International Chemistry, Biology Olympiads
Second round of university admissions campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce licensing for private online schools
Kyrgyzstan to change school education rules: What awaits students
Admission campaign dates announced for universities and colleges in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev awarded Honorary Doctorate by Russian university
 Almost half of children in Kyrgyzstan not covered by preschool education
Five Kyrgyz universities enter global QS rankings
Popular
Cash held by citizens of Kyrgyzstan grows to 286 billion soms Cash held by citizens of Kyrgyzstan grows to 286 billion soms
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states
Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed
Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region
27 July, Monday
14:24
Artist creates edelweiss sculpture from used toilet bowls at Kol Fest Artist creates edelweiss sculpture from used toilet bow...
14:09
City Hall begins dismantling entrance structure to 24.kg news agency office
12:54
Pre-profile component to be introduced in grade 8 in schools from September
12:39
Kyrgyzstan approves school holiday schedule for 2026–2027 academic year
12:33
Daiyrbek Orunbekov calls on media to jointly fight fake news and manipulation