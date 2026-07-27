Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan

The third round of the university admission campaign has started in higher education institutions across Kyrgyzstan.

According to the automated information system Abiturient Online, applicants can register until 2 p.m. on July 29.

During the first two rounds, more than 61,000 electronic applications were submitted by applicants, including 21,600 for state-funded places and 39,500 for paid tuition programs. Universities recommended 41,600 applicants for enrollment.

More than 30,000 applicants confirmed their intention to study in their chosen programs, including 23,700 on a paid basis and 6,400 on state grants.

The most popular fields among enrolled students were education and humanities, economics and finance, medicine, information technology, and law.

The admission campaign will consist of five rounds in total, with around 10,000 state-funded places available.