Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev announced.

«Today’s meeting provides us with the opportunity to discuss preparations for the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kyrgyz Republic and his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit,» he said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

This meeting took place in Cholpon-Ata at the end of last week, when Wang Yi was in the republic on an official visit.

According to the Foreign Minister, Kyrgyzstan — China relations have demonstrated steady growth in recent years, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of each other’s interests.

The SCO summit, attended by heads of state, will be held from August 31 to September 1.