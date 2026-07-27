Putin ratifies agreement with Kyrgyzstan on status of Interior Ministry offices

Russia has completed the ratification process for an intergovernmental agreement with Kyrgyzstan on the legal status of representative offices of competent authorities in the areas of internal affairs and migration. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant document.

The agreement was concluded in Bishkek on November 26, 2025 and updates the legal status of the Russian Interior Ministry’s representative office in the Kyrgyz capital, which was established following a 2017 intergovernmental agreement.

The document provides for the transformation of the Kyrgyz State Migration Service’s representative office under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow into a representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan.

It also envisages the opening of a representative office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow and determines its functions.

Under the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will establish an Interior Ministry representative office in the Russian capital, while the existing migration service office will be reorganized into a representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.