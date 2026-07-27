UN General Assembly declares 2028 Year of International Law

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution proclaiming 2028 as the Year of International Law, reaffirming the role of international law in maintaining peace and security, strengthening multilateral cooperation, and developing friendly relations among states.

The resolution emphasizes that respect for and compliance with international law are essential conditions for the effectiveness, predictability, and legitimacy of the modern international system. UN member states, organizations of the UN system, and other stakeholders are encouraged to organize educational, academic, and awareness-raising activities throughout 2028.

The resolution also promotes the peaceful settlement of disputes, the development of international legal cooperation, and the improvement of legal education. Particular attention will be paid to engaging young people, the academic community, legal professionals, and civil society institutions in promoting international law.

The General Assembly welcomed Turkmenistan’s proposal to hold a Global Forum on International Law in December 2028. The event is expected to become the central gathering of the International Year and bring together states, UN agencies, international organizations, academics, and civil society representatives.