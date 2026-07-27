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City beach being developed on Ak-Buura riverbank in Osh

A city beach is being developed on the bank of Ak-Buura River in Osh’s Yugo-Vostok microdistrict, Osh Deputy Mayor Shumkarbek Paiziev said.

According to him, the site has already been leveled, sand has been delivered, and sunshades for visitors are being installed. A pedestrian bridge across the river is also planned for the area.

«People are swimming in Ak-Buura River anyway. Taking this into account, we decided to create more comfortable and safer conditions for residents, which is why we are developing the beach,» the deputy mayor said.

Osh currently has no municipal swimming pools. Earlier, City Council deputies raised the issue of closing the only municipal pool. A private facility was later opened on the site, but deputies said its entrance fees were unaffordable for many residents.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/383098/
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