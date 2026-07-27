14:33
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

China's railway loan not to be included in Kyrgyzstan's public debt

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev commented on the financing of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the growing debt to China.

According to him, the Minister of Finance previously posted on Facebook that Kyrgyzstan has not received new government loans from China since 2020. This raises the question of whether the financing of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is considered external debt.

Daniyar Amangeldiev stated that the funds for the railway’s construction are being considered separately, as it is a commercial project that must pay for itself through its own operations.

«This is one of the self-sustaining commercial projects. Each of the three countries has a stake: China owns 51 percent, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan own 24.5 percent each. After the funds are repaid, the project will become fully owned by Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

The First Deputy Cabinet Chairman also noted that Kyrgyzstan has significantly reduced its debt to China in recent years. According to him, it previously stood at approximately $1.8 billion, of which approximately $500 million has already been repaid.

«The debt to China once constituted approximately 47.5 percent of our external debt. Now this figure has dropped to approximately 27 percent,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s largest external creditors today remain not only China, but also the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other international financial institutions.

The remaining debt to China amounts to approximately $1 billion and is being repaid according to the approved schedule, the official added.

In May 2026, a parliamentary committee approved a $305 million concessional loan from China to finance Kyrgyzstan’s share in the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The shares of the joint project company are distributed as follows: 51 percent belongs to the Chinese side, 24.5 percent each to the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/383104/
views: 267
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov calls railway to China project “second Kumtor” for Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov instructs not to allow public debt to exceed 50 percent of GDP
EDB calls China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway important regional project
Bridges and tunnels to make up 40 percent of new railway in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's public debt reaches $9.8 billion
2,000 Kyrgyzstanis employed in China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway construction
Kyrgyzstan to borrow $305 million from China for railway construction
Kyrgyzstan’s external debt-to-GDP ratio reaches 23.64 percent in 2025
Popular
Cash held by citizens of Kyrgyzstan grows to 286 billion soms Cash held by citizens of Kyrgyzstan grows to 286 billion soms
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states
Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed
Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region
27 July, Monday
14:24
Artist creates edelweiss sculpture from used toilet bowls at Kol Fest Artist creates edelweiss sculpture from used toilet bow...
14:09
City Hall begins dismantling entrance structure to 24.kg news agency office
12:54
Pre-profile component to be introduced in grade 8 in schools from September
12:39
Kyrgyzstan approves school holiday schedule for 2026–2027 academic year
12:33
Daiyrbek Orunbekov calls on media to jointly fight fake news and manipulation