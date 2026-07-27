Traffic partially restricted at intersection of Kievskaya, Tynystanov streets

Partial traffic restrictions have been introduced at the intersection of Kievskaya and Tynystanov streets in Bishkek starting July 26, the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploset reported.

The restrictions are related to ongoing work to modernize the city’s heating networks. Specialists are dismantling old and installing new covering slabs for a heating chamber, cleaning the chamber, and carrying out thermal insulation work.

The enterprise noted that the previous stage of work at the intersection of Kievskaya and Razzakov streets has already been completed. A section of a 426-millimeter pipeline was replaced there.

Residents and visitors of the capital are advised to take the temporary restrictions into account when planning their routes and to take the temporary inconveniences with understanding.