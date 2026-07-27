Construction Ministry unveils design of Balastan children’s complex in Talas

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has presented details of Balastan children’s entertainment complex project, which is being built on Shambetov Street in Talas.

According to the ministry, the total area of the complex will cover 6.5 hectares. It will include nine modern facilities, while the main building will have a floor area of more than 17,000 square meters.

The ministry said that Balastan will not be a traditional shopping and entertainment center but a multifunctional space focused on children’s development and family recreation. The complex will feature modern amusement rides, interactive play and educational zones, a cinema, museums, and other facilities.

Special attention during the design process was given to creating an accessible environment. Architectural solutions will ensure convenient and barrier-free movement for children with disabilities. The complex will also incorporate modern digital technologies, including 360-degree interactive projections, digital art, and themed multimedia spaces.

The ministry noted that, when viewed from above, the master plan of the complex resembles an element of the national Manas ornament.

According to the ministry, the project will create new jobs, contribute to tourism development, and become an important facility both for residents of Talas and for development of the region.

Construction of the complex began in October 2025, when President Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule marking the start of the project. The facility is being built by the Ministry of Construction using funds from the national budget.

The complex is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2026.