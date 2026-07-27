SCO Media, Analytical Center Forum brings together 250 participants in Bishkek

The Forum of Media and Analytical Centers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states has started in Bishkek. The event brings together around 250 delegates from 26 countries.
Kyrgyzstan is represented at the forum by Head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Director of Kabar news agency Mederbek Shermetaliev, as well as heads of Kyrgyz media organizations and representatives of the expert community.
Participants are discussing the development of international information cooperation, digital transformation of the media sector, humanitarian interaction, and contemporary challenges to the global information space.