SCO Media, Analytical Center Forum brings together 250 participants in Bishkek

The Forum of Media and Analytical Centers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states has started in Bishkek. The event brings together around 250 delegates from 26 countries.

The forum is organized by the Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar jointly with China’s Xinhua news agency. For the first time, heads of major news agencies, media outlets, analytical centers, and research institutions from SCO member states, observer countries, and dialogue partners have gathered in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan is represented at the forum by Head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service Daiyrbek Orunbekov, Director of Kabar news agency Mederbek Shermetaliev, as well as heads of Kyrgyz media organizations and representatives of the expert community.

The main theme of the forum is «SCO in a New Era: From Mutual Understanding to Practical Cooperation.»

Participants are discussing the development of international information cooperation, digital transformation of the media sector, humanitarian interaction, and contemporary challenges to the global information space.