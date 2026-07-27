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Daiyrbek Orunbekov calls on media to jointly fight fake news and manipulation

Head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Daiyrbek Orunbekov called on media outlets and analytical centers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries to work together to counter information manipulation and the spread of false news.

He made the statement at the SCO Forum of Media and Analytical Centers.

According to Orunbekov, amid rapid technological development and the growing volume of information flows, the role of journalists and the expert community has significantly increased. He noted that information has become one of the most powerful tools influencing public opinion and the future of states.

«The joint work of journalists and analysts is a reliable shield against information manipulation and the spread of false news. Only truth and trust between peoples contribute to stability,» he emphasized.

The head of the Information Policy Service stressed that modern media require speed, objectivity, and in-depth analysis. According to him, quality journalism helps strengthen trust between countries and explain to society the importance of major infrastructure, transport, and investment projects being implemented in the region.

Orunbekov said that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to open and constructive dialogue and intends to further develop cooperation with SCO countries in the information, cultural, humanitarian, and economic spheres.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/383115/
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Daiyrbek Orunbekov calls on media to jointly fight fake news and manipulation