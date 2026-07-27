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Kyrgyzstan approves school holiday schedule for 2026–2027 academic year

The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved the basic curriculum plans for the 2026–2027 academic year for schools with an 11-year education system and for classes gradually transitioning to a 12-year education model.

The document also sets the schedule for school holidays:

  • Autumn holidays — five calendar days, from November 11 to 15, 2026; classes will resume on November 16.
  • Winter holidays — 10 calendar days, from January 1 to 10, 2027; classes will resume on January 11.
  • Spring holidays — six calendar days, from March 3 to 8, 2027; classes will resume on March 9.
  • May holidays — nine calendar days, from May 1 to 9, 2027; classes will resume on May 10.

In addition, first-grade students will receive an extra two weeks of holidays, while second-grade students will have an additional one week.

The dates for these additional holidays will be determined by district and city education authorities, taking into account regional climatic conditions and sanitary-epidemiological factors.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/383116/
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