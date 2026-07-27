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Pre-profile component to be introduced in grade 8 in schools from September

The Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved the basic curriculum plans for the 2026–2027 academic year for schools with an 11-year education system and for classes gradually transitioning to a 12-year education model.

According to the ministry, during the second stage of the phased transition to 12-year education, the learning process in grades 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 8 will be conducted under updated educational programs and new teaching and learning materials.

Starting from the new academic year, a pre-profile component will be introduced in grade 8, with a weekly workload of two academic hours.

At the same time, students in grades 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 will continue studying under educational programs and teaching materials developed for the 11-year school system, with the exception of English language textbooks for grades 3–9.

Due to major national and international events planned in the country, the new academic year in all general education schools will begin on September 15, 2026, and end on May 25, 2027.

 The duration of the academic year, excluding summer holidays, will be:

  • 32 weeks for grade 1;
  • 33 weeks for grade 2;
  • 34 weeks for grades 3–11.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/383121/
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