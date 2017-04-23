Canadian Manchu looking for "soft power" of China in Kyrgyzstan

25-year-old student of the Master’s program in International Relations of the University of Toronto John Cao came to Kyrgyzstan six months ago. He is a Manchu. This is indigenous population of Northeast China, living mainly in China and Mongolia . He is conducting a research for his doctoral thesis « China 's soft power policy in Central Asia » in Bishkek. The young man is studying Kyrgyz-Chinese economic, social, cultural and political relations.

John chose Kyrgyzstan from all Central Asian countries not without a reason. First, the country has a common border and close ties with China . Secondly, Canada is included in the list of 44 countries with which the Kyrgyz Republic had introduced visa-free regime in 2012. The simplified visa regime, as John noted, is one of the main advantages for the development of the tourism industry of the country.

— This is your first time in Bishkek. Did the capital meet your expectations?

— To be honest, my expectations were more pessimistic. I knew that this was a post-Soviet developing country. I read on the Internet only about the Issyk-Kul Lake . I also knew that the city is located near Almaty. I once traveled to Almaty before. But when I saw Bishkek, I was surprised. It is a cozy city. According to my observations, a good pace has been taken compared to some developing countries.

— Do you already have favorite places in the city?

— Yes, I really like Duboviy (Oak) Park with a number of different sculptures. I am also delighted with some buildings, for example, the Philharmonic Hall and the Opera and Ballet Theater. I can say that you will not see such classical architectural structures like your theater in many developing countries of the world.

— Do you like the local cuisine?

— Of course, because I’m Asian ethnically. I love meat, especially lamb. I eat only shashlyk, kuurdak and beshbarmak for six months already.

— Have you, probably, put on some weight during this time?

-No, I have not noticed it so far.

— What has fascinated or disappointed you in the local population?

-At first glance, people are cold, strict. But when you start talking to them, you immediately notice that it is the opposite: they are friendly, open and even straightforward. This mentality is close to my nature. For example, many people, seeing my hair, laugh loudly, especially guys. I do not pay attention to this, it is not an offense for me, because I understand that this is sincere amazement.

— And what is inconvenient for you in Bishkek?

— Being a sociable person, I can overcome the language barrier. But I can not get used to the most popular local public transport — minibuses. The minibuses were interesting for me only in the first three days. But now, this is a hard test every time. They are crowded; there are always a lot of people. It is especially bad to drive along rough roads. It is inconvenient not only to stand and hold on, but to sit also.

In Canada , and in Almaty, a taxi can be called on the Internet, and a driver will find a client without a telephone call and will take to the place without asking too much. And here you need to call the taxi driver several times.

— What in Bishkek reminds you of Toronto and what do you miss?

-A lot of cafes and bars remind me of my city. And I miss, probably, picnics, gatherings in parks, outdoors.

— Would you return to Bishkek as opportunity offers?