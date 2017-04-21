1,039 people get mortgage loans in Kyrgyzstan

1,039 Kyrgyz citizens received mortgage loans under Affordable Housing 2015–2020 program for a total of 1,267 billion soms. The head of the State Mortgage Company Baktybek Shamkeev said this at a meeting with journalists in Parliament.

According to him, the funds were provided by the Ministry of Finance in the form of a budget loan of 2.5 billion soms. It was provided to the state-owned company for 10 years at 3 percent per annum.

However, as the head of the company noted, in connection with the fact that the enterprise was new, they came out in 2016 with a loss of 7.7 million soms.

Baktybek Shamkeev told how an approximate calculation of the loan repayment is made.

If you take a loan of 1 million soms, then the monthly payment will be 10,000–11,000 soms. If you take 2 million, then the payment will be 23,000–24,000 per month. If you take 3 million soms, you will have to pay 32,000–33,000 soms monthly. Baktybek Shamkeev

Baktybek Shamkeev clarified that such payments will be only in Bishkek, the sum is lower in the regions.