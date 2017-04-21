Final charge brought against Ata Meken leader Omurbek Tekebayev

Final charge was brought against the leader of Ata Meken party, the deputy of Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev. Press service of the State National Security Committee (GKNB) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that today, on the basis of the evidence collected by the investigation, MP Omurbek Tekebayev and former Minister of Emergency Situations Duyshenkul Chotonov were finally charged with the crime under Article 303 part 1 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.