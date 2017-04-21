01:53
+15
USD 67.80
EUR 73.01
RUB 1.20
English

Final charge brought against Ata Meken leader Omurbek Tekebayev

Final charge was brought against the leader of Ata Meken party, the deputy of Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev. Press service of the State National Security Committee (GKNB) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that today, on the basis of the evidence collected by the investigation, MP Omurbek Tekebayev and former Minister of Emergency Situations Duyshenkul Chotonov were finally charged with the crime under Article 303 part 1 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The criminal case was opened on February 25. The next day, the politicians were detained. Preventive measure in the form of detention until April 25 in GKNB pretrial detention center was chosen for the defendants.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/50177/
views: 172
Print
Related
Kulov: Elimination of presidential candidates will lead to destabilization
Ata Meken party holds rally at White House
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev hold rally on Ala-Too Square
Investigation of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case may be prolonged
Prosecutor General's Office demands sequestrate property of Tekebayev’s lawyer
Almazbek Atambayev tells Prosecutor General where he get money from
Court refuses to seize property of GKNB chairman
Omurbek Tekebayev remains member of Venice Commission
Supporters of Ata Meken hold rally at Old Square in Bishkek
Tekebayev’s case. Supreme Court remands head of Ata Meken in custody
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations Money from Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region spent on celebrations
Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter Bishkek to increase number of buses for Easter
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested