Boeing 747 crash. Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about money distribution

Relatives of the dead and injured in Boeing 747 crash on January 16 in Chui region approved the principle of distribution of money received on the special account of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev, the special account of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic received from the population 100, 499.3 million soms. The principle of distribution of money was developed jointly with the victims and representatives of the relatives of the deceased.

The funds will be distributed among the relatives of the deceased citizens and the victims, as well as among those who received moral and material damage.

A certain amount will be transferred to the account of two children left without parental care. They can use the money when they reach adulthood. Six children, who have lost one parent, will also get payments. A certain amount is provided to the relatives of 35 dead citizens, as well as 18 victims who received various injuries. Financial assistance will be provided also to 27 citizens who received psychological stress.

In addition, assistance will be rendered to the owners of completely destroyed houses, and those that are unfit for residence (17 houses).

Members of the government commission together with the victims decided to allocate 5 million soms in the form of moral support to the residents of the affected community Dacha SU. In addition, money will be transferred to the account of administration of Sokuluk district for development of village infrastructure.

Government did not voice the sums.

At the request of the victims themselves, the finances distributed between them will be transferred to personal bank accounts from which further payment of current and other expenses will be made upon their request.

Following the meeting, the victims and relatives of the victims thanked the government commission for their transparent work.

Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev said that the Turkish side, in particular ACT Airlines, is waiting for completion of the registration of documents by relatives of the dead citizens and those who suffered from the plane crash to issue reimbursement to them.

Heads of district administrations, lawyers and the state notary, who specify the details of compensation to the relatives of the deceased and injured citizens, work with relatives of the victims.