Uzbekistani be able to reach Issyk-Kul Lake by air

Issyk-Kul Lake may be reached by air from Uzbekistan . This opportunity is currently being worked out by the aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan , the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that work to expand the geography of flights by the tourist season is underway. Thus, it is planned to attract more tourists to Issyk-Kul Lake . As of today, Kazakhstan airlines operate Almaty-Tamchy charter flights. In addition, during the meetings of the delegations of the Ministries of Transport of Kyrgyzstan and Russia , the parties agreed to open Novosibirsk-Tamchy route for Russian airlines with an unlimited number of flights.

On March 28, the Russian aviation authorities informed that Siberia Airlines will operate flights to Tamchy. It plans to open flights this year, but technical issues related to flight operations are being resolved now. The exact date of opening of the flights is still unknown.

Representatives of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic offer their colleagues from Uzbekistan to organize Tashkent — Tamchy flights. Bilateral consultations of the aviation authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are planned for May. The Civil Aviation Agency proposed to include flights from the points on the territory of Uzbekistan to the Issyk-Kul airport by Uzbek airlines.