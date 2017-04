International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduced by $ 20 million in March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was noted that by the end of March, gross reserves amounted to $ 1, 971.4 billion. In February, the figure was slightly higher — $ 1, 991.49 billion. At the same time, compared to December 2016, the country’s reserves grew by $ 2.27 million.