$2 mln to be allocated for compensation in Bishkek-Kara-Balta road construction

At least $ 2 million will be allocated as compensation for lost housing, territory, trade outlets in construction of Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. The First Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev said at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on budget and finance, economic and fiscal policy.

During the meeting, MP Elvira Surabaldieva noted the discontent of entrepreneurs who can not open a business on Bishkek-Kara-Balta road. She asked the government to exclude Novo-Pavlovka and Voenno-Antonovka villages from the resolution on the ban, because the road will not be repaired there.

«If we allow, the funds provided for compensation can be spent. There will be indignation of the people again. We will hold meetings with the villagers who live on the site from the 9th to the 15th kilometer, and we will solve this issue," Mukhammetkaliy Ablugaziev said.

But the deputy has not received the exact answer to the question whether a new road would be built on the mentioned section of Bishkek-Kara-Balta road. She was only told that the matter would be considered in the case of cost savings and only after the completion of 80 percent of the reconstruction of the route.