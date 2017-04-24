Almazbek Atambayev instructs to complete reconstruction of Balykchy-Korumdu road

Almazbek Atambayev got acquainted with the progress of the reconstruction of Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Korumdu road, the Information Support Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, the Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhamshitbek Kalilov reported to the head of state that construction works started in all major sections of the reconstructed highway. According to the minister, by the beginning of the tourist season, it is planned to complete all the main asphalt works on the Chok-Tal-Cholpon-Ata site.

Almazbek Atambayev emphasized that, taking into account the finding of funds for the continuation of work on the reconstruction of the road, road builders should ensure the quality of all construction works and finish them in a timely manner.

The President stressed that it was necessary to improve the infrastructure of Balykchy -Korumdu highway so that it to meet all the requirements and to be safe and convenient for tourists and residents of the settlements along it.