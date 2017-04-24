17:00
+25
USD 67.47
EUR 72.32
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstan has 193 schools in disrepair

At least 193 schools in Kyrgyzstan are in disrepair. Such data was presented today at the meeting of the relevant committee of the Parliament by the Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdieva.

According to her, there are 14 of them in Chui region, in Naryn — 24, in Jalal-Abad — 24, in Osh — 51, in Talas — 14, in Issyk-Kul — 42, in Batken — 15, in Bishkek — 4, in Osh city — 5.

The head of the Ministry of Education added that the pupils of 12 schools in disrepair study outside the educational buildings.
link: http://www.24.kg/english/50332/
views: 101
Print
Related
School principal post costs $25,000-30,000 in Bishkek
Almost all schools of Bishkek equipped with video surveillance systems
Popular
Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures Bishkek to host first FuckUp Night - businessmen to tell about their failures
Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested Leader of Islamic state Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrested
Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship Akbarzhon Jalilov deprived of Russian citizenship
Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan Abror Azimov and Akbarzhon Jalilov recruited not in Kyrgyzstan