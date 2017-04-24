Government to allocate subsidies to seed farms in 2018

Seed farms will annually receive 155 million soms from the government in the form of subsidies in 2018. The Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev said this at a meeting of the agrarian committee of the Parliament.

According to him, the government is also considering allocating subsidies to breeding farms.

According to Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziev, 80,000 heads of cattle and 20,000 of small cattle were produced from thoroughbred animals in 2016.

«In 2016, the growth of cattle exceeded 1,527 million heads and amounted to 2.4 percent. The growth of sheep and goats exceeded 6 million heads and amounted to 1.6 percent, and the number of horses was 467,000," the vice prime minister said.