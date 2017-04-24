Kyrgyzstanis to have days off on May 5-9

In connection with the celebration of May holidays, Kyrgyzstanis will have days off from May 5 — 9. The Information Support Department of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a government decree on shifting the working day in order to rationally use weekends and non-working holidays.

According to the decree, the day off May 13 is shifted to the working day May 8 for employees of organizations, institutions and enterprises having a five-day workweek with two days off.

Thus, taking into account the fact that May 8 is declared a non-working day, Kyrgyzstanis will have a rest from May 5 to 9, 2017 inclusive.

May 13 is declared a working day.