Citizens of Pakistan organize illegal migration channel to Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the 10th Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs suppressed the activities of citizens of
According to it, it was found out that Pakistani citizens Abdullah and Vasim offered on the Internet fake invitations for admission to higher educational institutions of
A criminal case was initiated under Articles 204–1 (organization of illegal migration) and 166 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the
The swindlers were citizens of Pakistan Sajid Abdullah, born in 1982, and Sajid Vasem, born in 1990, temporarily residing in Bishkek. Both of them do not work and do not study. One of them introduced himself as a head of LLC allegedly registered in
The suspects are detained for two months.
Officers of the 10th Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic ask citizens who suffered from the swindlers to contact the police by phone: 0312266165, 0773951628.