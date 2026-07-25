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Kyrgyz Minister of Justice comments on 49-year land lease

The Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan, Ayaz Baetov, commented on the issue of leasing land for 49 years.

According to him, this provision has been in effect since 1992.

«Over the years, there have been cases where land plots were leased for 49 years. However, the lessees who received them did not carry out any construction work and, in fact, merely held onto the land.

These tenants include not only foreign nationals but also Kyrgyz citizens.

In light of this, the president has set us the task of not granting land leases for 49 years outright, but initially for only 10 years. If the tenant makes an investment, the lease term may be extended to 25 years. After the full amount stipulated in the contract has been invested, the lease term should be extended to 49 years,» the Minister of Justice noted.

Currently, according to him, the issue is under consideration.

«Of course, land resources are not unlimited. We are talking primarily about land plots that were allocated previously. If new land plots are allocated, they will be transferred exclusively under the above-mentioned conditions and in the interests of the state,» Ayaz Baetov said.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov dispelled citizens’ concerns regarding long-term land leases by investors.
link: https://www.24.kg/english/383025/
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