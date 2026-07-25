Justice Minister: Migration of Chinese citizens is under state control

Chinese citizens enter Kyrgyzstan on visas and leave the country after their visas expire. All processes are under full state control, Justice Minister Ayaz Baetov announced.

He cited Border Service statistics: Chinese citizens are fifth in terms of number of entries and exits. The top four places are occupied by citizens of non-CIS countries, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

«Certainly, many of those arriving are coming to work. This is due to the implementation of large projects and the construction of factories and plants. The number of tourists from China is insignificant,» Ayaz Baetov noted.

He also commented on the country’s external debt: «During Almazbek Atambayev’s presidency, we borrowed $1,796,853.5 billion from China. Since 2020, we have not borrowed a single dollar from China. Instead, we have repaid $419,840.5 million. To date, the remaining debt stands at $1.38 billion. Repayments are being made according to the established schedule.»