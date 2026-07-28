250,000 people completed full course of hepatitis B vaccination in Kyrgyzstan

At least 250,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have completed the full course of hepatitis B vaccination. Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Gulbara Ishenapysova, told at a press conference.

According to her, since the start of free vaccination, 446,300 people have received the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, 358,200 the second, and 250,500 the third. First, citizens undergo free rapid testing for viral hepatitis B and C. If the test results are negative and there are no contraindications, citizens immediately receive the hepatitis B vaccination.

Gulbara Ishenapysova noted that in 2024, Kyrgyzstan conducted its first national seroprevalence study of viral hepatitis B, C, and D, covering nearly 8,000 people from all regions of the country.

The results showed that the prevalence of chronic hepatitis B is 3.3 percent, and that of hepatitis C is 1 percent.

However, thanks to vaccination, the infection rate among children remains very low—0.2 percent.

The study also revealed insufficient public awareness of viral hepatitis, confirming the need to further strengthen public awareness campaigns and expand measures for the early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of these infections. The results obtained will form the scientific basis for further improvement of state policy in the field of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis, and will also make it possible to increase the effectiveness of preventive measures and more rationally plan the resources of the healthcare system.