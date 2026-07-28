21:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

250,000 people completed full course of hepatitis B vaccination in Kyrgyzstan

At least 250,000 people in Kyrgyzstan have completed the full course of hepatitis B vaccination. Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Gulbara Ishenapysova, told at a press conference.

According to her, since the start of free vaccination, 446,300 people have received the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine, 358,200 the second, and 250,500 the third. First, citizens undergo free rapid testing for viral hepatitis B and C. If the test results are negative and there are no contraindications, citizens immediately receive the hepatitis B vaccination.

Gulbara Ishenapysova noted that in 2024, Kyrgyzstan conducted its first national seroprevalence study of viral hepatitis B, C, and D, covering nearly 8,000 people from all regions of the country.

The results showed that the prevalence of chronic hepatitis B is 3.3 percent, and that of hepatitis C is 1 percent.

However, thanks to vaccination, the infection rate among children remains very low—0.2 percent.

The study also revealed insufficient public awareness of viral hepatitis, confirming the need to further strengthen public awareness campaigns and expand measures for the early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of these infections. The results obtained will form the scientific basis for further improvement of state policy in the field of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis, and will also make it possible to increase the effectiveness of preventive measures and more rationally plan the resources of the healthcare system.
link: https://www.24.kg/english/383273/
views: 343
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan launches mobile hepatitis B vaccination campaign
Nearly 500,000 people tested for viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months
More than 1,200 people registered with hepatitis B and C in Osh, Osh region
Over 6,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan receive treatment for hepatitis C
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states
Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed Kyrgyzstan records 348 mudflows in first half of 2026, 8 people killed
Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region Cabinet Chairman reviews construction projects in Talas region
 Aurora Business Center sealed off in Bishkek  Aurora Business Center sealed off in Bishkek
28 July, Tuesday
18:09
Bishkek's irrigation network is 70-80 percent deteriorated Bishkek's irrigation network is 70-80 percent deteriora...
17:59
Interest rates on loans for clean heating lowered for Bishkek residents
17:46
Mobile clinic: Ministry asks Islamic Development Bank to extend project funding
17:33
Over 25,000 teachers to undergo professional training ahead of school year
16:54
Fuel prices without state compensation measures revealed in Kyrgyzstan