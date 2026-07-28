Cabinet holds talks in Moscow on supplies of all types of fuel

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev commented on the increase in fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the rise in retail prices is linked to an increase in the purchase price of fuel.

«Purchase prices,» Amangeldiev said in response to a question from 24.kg news agency about why AI 92 gasoline price had increased by 2 soms despite previously introduced price regulation.

He also said that the Kyrgyz side is currently holding negotiations in Moscow on supplies of all types of petroleum products.

Earlier, it was reported that in Bishkek the price of AI 92 gasoline increased from 84.9 to 86.9 soms per liter, while AI 95 gasoline rose from 97.9 to 99.9 soms per liter. Diesel fuel prices increased from 98.3 to 99.9 soms per liter.