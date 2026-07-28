Kyrgyzstan tightens rules for vehicle modifications, gas equipment installation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new regulations governing modifications to vehicles already in operation, as well as requirements for compressed and liquefied gas equipment.

The regulations were adopted to bring Kyrgyz legislation into line with the Technical Regulation of the Customs Union on the Safety of Wheeled Vehicles.

The new rules establish procedures for vehicle modifications, including the installation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) systems.

Under the technical regulation, a preliminary technical assessment must be carried out before any modification is made. Experts must confirm that the vehicle will continue to comply with the safety requirements that were in force when it was originally manufactured. After the work is completed, the vehicle must undergo a second safety inspection.

The requirements apply to modifications such as replacing the vehicle body or engine, changing the number of passenger seats, converting cargo vehicles, installing additional equipment, and converting vehicles to run on gas. The detailed procedures will be determined by the regulations approved by the Cabinet.

Separate requirements have been introduced for gas cylinder equipment. Each cylinder must have a passport, a serial number, and a label indicating the type of gas it is designed for—either liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG).

Gas equipment must undergo periodic inspections at an authorized organization. The inspection interval depends on the certification schedule specified by the cylinder’s manufacturer. Following the inspection, the vehicle owner will receive a certificate confirming compliance.

The operation of a vehicle will be prohibited if the gas cylinder’s certification has expired, the equipment is improperly secured, or a gas leak is detected.

Vehicle owners are also prohibited from independently modifying the design or configuration of installed gas equipment. Any replacement of a gas cylinder or pressure regulator must be carried out and documented by a specialized organization.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the Center for Standardization and Metrology have been instructed to bring their regulations into line with the new resolution.

At the same time, the previous rules governing vehicle modifications, which had been in force since 2016, along with subsequent amendments, have been repealed.