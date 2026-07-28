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New Director General appointed at Electric Stations OJSC

The Board of Directors of Electric Stations OJSC has appointed Ulugbek Mamyraliev as its new Director General.

According to the company’s press service, Mamyraliev has worked in Kyrgyzstan’s power sector for more than 20 years. He previously headed production and technical divisions and participated in major projects to modernize the country’s key energy facilities.

Among the projects implemented with his participation are the modernization and development of Toktogul and Uch-Kurgan hydropower plants.

Ulugbek Mamyraliev holds two university degrees. From 2001 to 2006, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Technical University with a degree in electric power plants. From 2012 to 2014, he received a second degree in management from the Institute of Management and Business at the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University.

Electric Stations OJSC is Kyrgyzstan’s principal electricity generation company, producing approximately 84 percent of the country’s electricity.

The company operates seven hydropower plants: Toktogul HPP, Kurpsai HPP, Kambarata HPP-2, Uch-Kurgan HPP, At-Bashy HPP, Shamaldysai HPP and Tash-Kumyr HPP.

The combined installed generating capacity of the company’s facilities is 3,293.76 megawatts.
link: https://www.24.kg/english/383293/
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