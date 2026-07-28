Fuel prices without state compensation measures revealed in Kyrgyzstan

Retail prices for petroleum products in Kyrgyzstan remain below the level that could have been reached if the full increase in the cost of imported fuel had been reflected, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

According to the agency, price stability is being maintained through a set of measures introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers, including a temporary mechanism to compensate part of the costs for fuel importers and sellers, which was launched on May 25, 2026.

Under this mechanism, the state compensates the difference between the actual purchase cost of imported petroleum products and calculated prices, helping to limit fuel price increases for end consumers.

The agency noted that without state compensation, the prices of major fuel types could have reached: AI 92 gasoline — about 105 soms per liter;

diesel fuel — about 115 soms per liter;

liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — about 55 soms per liter.

According to price monitoring data, AI 92 gasoline is currently sold in Bishkek at 86.9 soms per liter. This is lower than in Armenia (125 soms), Tajikistan (118 soms) and Uzbekistan (95 soms), but slightly higher than in Kazakhstan, where fuel prices remain among the lowest in the region due to domestic oil refining capacity and state regulation.

Related news Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan to be regulated by new agreement

The agency recalled that Kyrgyzstan is almost entirely dependent on imported petroleum products, unlike some neighboring countries that have their own oil resources and large oil refineries.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the increase in retail prices is due to an increase in the procurement price of of petroleum products.