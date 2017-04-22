11:33
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention in month

The continuing fall of the US dollar exchange rate forced the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to enter the foreign exchange market for the second time in a month with intervention. Its official website reported.

It was noted that the National Bank repeatedly bought dollars the day before. In total, it purchased $ 10,000 with calculations on the date of the transaction and $ 3, 750 million with calculations other than the date of the transaction. Thus, since the beginning of the month, the National Bank has purchased $ 12, 650,000.

The intervention has not yet yielded tangible results. The purchase rate of dollar dropped to 66.5 soms. Today, the capital’s exchange offices buy the currency for 66.5–66.9 soms, and sell — for 67–67.4. Nominal rate is 67,4719 soms (0.48 percent drop for a day).
