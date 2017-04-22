List of people to work out new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan approved

List of people who will work out a new development strategy for Kyrgyzstan until 2040 was approved. President Almazbek Atambayev formed a coordination group to prepare a draft long-term development strategy for Kyrgyzstan .

It was noted that the coordination group was instructed to prepare a draft development strategy for the country by June 10. In addition, it was given the right to involve employees of state bodies and local self-government bodies, independent experts, consultants.

The Secretariat of the National Council for Sustainable Development, with the assistance of five expert groups, works in five different areas. The activities of these groups will be coordinated by this coordination group.

It includes 21 people. Advisers to President Farid Niyazov and to the Prime Minister Nursulu Akhmetova, Economy Minister Arzybek Kozhoshev and Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov are among them.