Almazbek Atambayev checks reconstructed street in Balykchy town

The President Almazbek Atambayev got acquainted with the state of the reconstructed Abdrakhmanov Street in Balykchy town. Information Support Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to it, after examining the state of the road, the head of state noted the shortcomings of the roadside infrastructure and gave corresponding instructions regarding its improvement.
Reconstruction of Abdrakhmanov Street in Balykchy town of Issyk-Kul region was carried out in 2016. In July 2016, during his working trip, Almazbek Atambayev made some comments to the Ministry of Transport and Roads regarding the quality control and timeliness of the work.